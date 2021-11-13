A very different invasion

RECYCLING INITIATIVE: Adra town hall has joined the Invasion of the Ecolatras campaign Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall has joined the Invasion of the Ecolatras (Ecologists) campaign.

The initiative originates with Ecovidrio, the non-profitmaking organisation that collects glass for recycling throughout Spain.

Invasion of the Ecolatras promotes environmentally-aware activities that give more visibility to glass recycling and, at the same time, create a pathway leading to sustainability and the circular economy.

These are two fundamental elements in Adra town hall’s route map, explained Antonio Sanchez and Jose Crespo, respective councillors for the Environment and the Mayor’s Office.

“Collaboration from the local population is essential,” Sanchez explained.

“The town hall is doing all it can to promote recycling, as we believe this is key to taking care of the planet.”


Crespo revealed that the Adra residents were increasingly committed to recycling, citing the 278 tons of glass they deposited in the Ecovidrio containers in 2020.

This latest Ecovidrio campaign continues until January 30 and the 140 Andalucia municipalities taking part in Invasion of the Ecolatras will be in line for one of the €1,000 prizes awarded to each province.

This will go to the municipality that has the largest Ecolatra population and submits most initiatives relating to sustainability, nature protection or responsible consumption to the www.ecolatras.es website.


The prize money will be donated to charity, used for sports equipment or to promote environmental initiatives.

