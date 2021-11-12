Squid game’s damp squib

Linda Hall
SIMILAR STAIRS: Muralla Roja and a Squid Game shot Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE’S mayor Ana Sala recently invited Siren Pictures, producers of Squid Game, to visit the town’s Muralla Roja apartment building.

Sala pointed out that many of the 111 million people who watched Squid Game had spotted similarities between the stairways seen in the Netflix series and Ricardo Bofill’s Muralla Roja building, constructed in 1973.

Residents of the apartment block were less than enthusiastic about Salas’s invitation, according to the local Spanish media.

The mayor’s invitation was extended without their knowledge, they complained, despite the fact that the Muralla Roja is not a public place but private property.

Although Spanish viewers of the Squid Game immediately linked what is regarded as one of Bofill’s most spectacular designs to the Squid Game’s stairways, its director Hwang Dong-hyuk cited another source

According to online magazine, Cultura Inquieta, he has insisted on several occasions that the stairs are inspired by the impossible staircases in Relativity, a 1953 lithograph print by the Dutch artist Escher.


