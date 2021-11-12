New ‘low-cost’ fuel stations to open in Malaga

Ballenoil grows in Malaga province with the plan of opening eight low-cost fuel stations between the end of this year and the beginning of 2022.

Ballenoil, one of the main low-cost operators, is finalising the plans to implement its brand and its model with eight new ‘low-cost’ fuel stations planned in Malaga province before the end of the year.

This means Malaga will have 15 Ballenoil supply points by the end of this year, and the province acquires a “relevant role” in the expansion plan drawn up by the company nationwide, which aims to exceed 200 facilities by the end of 2022, as reported by the company.

To do this, it will make an investment of close to €4 million. The brand hopes that these new stations will lower the cost of fuel in the area.

The new stations will be located in Torremolinos, Antequera, two in Marbella, Cancelada (Estepona), Malaga capital, San Pedro Alcantara and Benahavis. All of them will have the necessary technology so that they can operate in an automated manner 24 hours a day, although there will also be support workers at each station.

The company explains: “Given the increase in prices, we have analysed the situation in Malaga and we believe that we can help drivers by increasing the number of stations and promoting savings and lower prices in the areas where we are located.”

“This commitment to the province of Malaga is due to the good reception from drivers and the elimination of some of the administrative obstacles.”

They estimate that these new openings will create between one and three jobs for each station, with the forecast is to create 20 jobs in total.