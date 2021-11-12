Granada metro to be extended: Malaga and Sevilla will have to wait. The European Union will provide 68 million Euros for the Southern extension of the Granada suburb line, but refuses to finance the projects in Seville and Malaga because the work would not be finished on time.

So long as there are no unforeseen circumstances, work could begin on the extension of the Granada metro before Summer 2023. The will take the metro into the municipalities of Armilla, Churriana de la Vega and Las Gabias.

The regional minister of Public works Marifran Carazo announced Friday, November 12 that the Southern extension to the Granada metro line should be operational by 2026

Whilst the Granada metro is picking up speed, there are hardly any forecasts for the expansion of the other two Andalusian suburb trains, in Sevilla and Malaga.

The explanation lies in the European Union’s Next Generation recovery funds. While the EU has agreed to finance the Granada metro project – with an injection of 68 million Euros – it has said no to the Sevilla and Malaga projects.

Sources from the Regional Ministry of Public Works have explained: “that the three suburban extension projects were submitted to the call for European funds, but that those of Malaga and Sevilla were discarded because their execution time exceeds that required by the EU”.

“The extension of the Granada metro, on the other hand, would be on time and, therefore, meets one of the basic requirements of the Next, that before 2026, 2027 at the latest, the projects to be financed must be finished and in use”.

It should be kept in mind, that the extension in Granada is 4.3 kilometres long and that it runs entirely above ground, which not only reduces costs but also, and this is key, speeds up the work.

