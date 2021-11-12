Gmail, YouTube and Google down for thousands of users.

Google’s mail service, Gmail, has started the morning with various bugs globally and in some countries, the application is totally down.

According to analytics account DownDetector, the problems started around 9:40am (Spanish peninsular time). From this moment on, service failures began to be detected, which were reported by users.

DownDetectorUK said on Twitter: “Users indicate Gmail is having problems since 8:44am GMT.”

Although the cause of the failures is not clear, 49 per cent of those affected stated that they received a connection failure to the server, 30 per cent had problems sending emails and 21 per cent had problems with the web version of Gmail.

One person said on social media: “Gmail is down just when I need to send an important email!”

Although there are many users who cannot send or receive emails (others claim that they cannot attach or open files to them), Google claims that there are no known issues with the service.

It said: “Hi there. The Google Workspace Status dashboard doesn’t show any outages.”

Despite this, many are reporting on social media that they cannot access accounts relating to Google.