An elderly Gloucestershire rape victim was attacked in her own home in the early hours of the morning in the area of Linden. The attack happened after a man entered the property at around 1.45 am, November 11.

At the moment, the victim has chosen to remain anonymous and her personal details have not been released to the public. She is being supported by specialist officers after the horrific incident that took place at an address between Bristol Road and Seymour Road.

The elderly Gloucestershire rape victim described the attacker as being aged between 25 and 30, is described as being of slim build and around 5ft 8ins tall. She said he has a local accent and facial hair.

An investigation has been launched following the ‘extremely concerning’ incident. Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.

Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: “This is an extremely concerning incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community.”

‘Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing, including CCTV being gathered and reviewed.”

“At this stage, we’re keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist or anyone who witnessed anything between the times of 5 pm Wednesday, November 10 and 3 am November 11”.

“We’re also urging anyone who has either seen someone acting suspiciously in the area in recent days or any behaviour which they feel was suspicious to contact us”.

“Those living nearby will see enhanced police patrols taking place and the police community engagement vehicle in the area and I would ask anyone who is concerned to speak to officers.”

