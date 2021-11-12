Competition time in Pedreguer

AFTER a year without competitions, 32 members of the Valleys International Bridge and Social Club competed for the President’s Cup.

They met at the Jaleo restaurant in Pedreguer for a very close competition and despite having played together for only a few weeks, the winners were Marion de Havilland and Perlie Harris.

Tina Hill and John Drewery, just one point behind, were the runners-up.

The club welcomes new members and further details can be found under Bridge at the Valleys on the bridgewebs.com website.