Competition time in Pedreguer

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Competition time in Pedreguer
PRESIDENT’S CUP: Perlie Harris, Brenda Russell, Marion de Havilland. Photo credit: Valleys International Bridge and Social Club

AFTER a year without competitions, 32 members of the Valleys International Bridge and Social Club competed for the President’s Cup.

They met at the Jaleo restaurant in Pedreguer for a very close competition and despite having played together for only a few weeks, the winners were Marion de Havilland and Perlie Harris.

Tina Hill and John Drewery, just one point behind, were the runners-up.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The club welcomes new members and further details can be found under Bridge at the Valleys on the bridgewebs.com website.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here