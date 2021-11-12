THE Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club proudly presents a Christmas Extravaganza with floral artist David Thomson on November 25.

The demonstration will be held in the Salon de Actos (function room) at La Senieta in Moraira at 3pm, announced the club’s chairwoman, Pat Bramah.

“David has demonstrated for the club in the past and we are delighted to be welcoming him back,” she said.

“After months and months without floral demonstrations it will be a boost to everyone’s morale to welcome this well-known face once again,” Pat added.

“With his wonderful cheeky sense of humour and exceptional floral talent, David will be producing some exquisite exhibits for our delight.”

Flowers will be provided by Paichi Garden Centre and all the exhibits will be raffled off at the end of the afternoon.

The club will also be making a presentation to the local branch of Proteccion Civil.

Doors open at 1.30pm, there is an €8 entrance fee and everyone is asked to be seated by 2.45 pm. All Covid rules will be strictly adhered to.

“We look forward to seeing you and all are welcome,” Pat said.

For further information visit the club’s Facebook Page, the www.marinaaltafloralclub.com website or call Pat (622 921 812) or Tina (671 115 372).