Help for hotels

AUTUMN TOURISM: Benidorm still waiting for Imserso pensioners Photo credit: Hosbec

BENIDORM town hall will provide direct aid for hotels affected by the late arrival of IMSERSO tourists on government-subsidised holidays.

The pensioners who usually arrive in October keep hotels ticking over during the winter months, but this year’s delays in awarding the contracts to organise the holidays has already forced around 10 hotels to close.

To lessen the blow, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced that €243,517 remaining from the Diputacion provincial council’s TEN fund is to be used to help hotels that participated in the 2019-2020 IMSERSO programme which was cut short by the March 2020 State of Alarm.

Hotels possessing the SICTED Seal of Tourist Quality will also be eligible, Perez said: “We want to reach the hotels that have made a clear commitment to quality.”

Local hotels had operated under restrictions for the best part of 20 months, the mayor pointed out, and the sector was largely excluded from the direct aid made available by the Administrations apart from that provided by Benidorm town hall.

The €2,000 subsidies are directed at companies with more than 10 employees in sectors linked to hotels and tourism, with an extra €200 for each employee on the payroll on December 31, 2020.  Maximum payout is capped at €8,000.


Applications to Benidorm’s https://sede.benidorm.org website can be made up to November 23.

