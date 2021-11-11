Body discovered in search for missing person in Spain’s Seville.

The body was discovered in a stream in Seville’s Bollullos. The body appears to match that of a missing woman who is 62 years old.

Police were searching for Maria de la Esperanza Torres, a woman in her 60s who had gone missing. She requires medication and the National police, the Local Police of Bollullos along with the Guardia Civil were searching for the missing woman. According to Europa Press sources in the National Police have confirmed that the body was discovered during the search for the missing person.

The body was discovered near the PIBO industrial estate in Bollullos. The body was found in a stream and showed no signs of violence. At the moment the main hypothesis is one of accidental death.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and results from numerous tests are being waited on to confirm the identification of the body.

