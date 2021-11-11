Barcelona street second best in world says ‘Time Out’ magazine

Barcelona street second best in the world according to ‘Time Out’ magazine



According to a ranking prepared by the international edition of ‘Time Out’ magazine this summer, a street Spain, is the second-best in the world. They placed it ahead of Fifth Avenue in New York, Oxford Street in London, and the Champs Elysees in Paris. This unexpected name sitting second in the list is Paseoig de Sant Joan, in Barcelona.

‘Time Out’ placed this street ahead of other famous Catalan rivals such as Passeig de Gracia itself, and the iconic Ramblas. It runs from the Gracia district of the city, and ends at the Arc de Triomphe, ​​right at the entrance to the Ciutadella Park, the city’s green lung.

The street crosses four different neighborhoods, barely two kilometres in length, in a city that can be covered on foot, by car, by public transport, or by bicycle. This is one of the reasons that raised it at the top of the ranking, the fact it can easily be travelled on two wheels, with two lanes enabled in each direction.

Another feature is its wide pedestrian street located in the middle of the promenade in the north, between Diagonal and the Gracia neighborhood, one of the busiest in the Catalan capital. At the top, in Gracia, there is the new Abaceria market. In between Plaza Tetuan and Arco de Triunfo, there are numerous wide sidewalks with terraces, and restaurants serving international cuisine.

On a cultural and architectural level, the street features Casa Macaya. This was designed by the architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch, and built between 1898 and 1900.

A third hidden secret of the Paseig de Sant Joan is the numerous comic and manga shops. Among them Norma Comics, a collection of shops of all sizes where you can find limited editions of manga, replicas of unpublished figures to collect, or the latest video games. There are also numerous bookstores.

The section between Diagonal and Plaza de Tetuan was remodelled in 2013, with an investment of €7.5 million. This work transformed the road into a splendid boulevard, with three lines of trees. Its pavements are more than 17 metres wide, and there is also a children’s play area. Time Out International placed Smith Street in Melbourne in the top spot, as reported by larazon.es.

