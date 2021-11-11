Arsonist arrested after setting bars alight in Malaga’s Torremolinos.

The local police in Malaga’s Torremolinos have arrested an individual for setting fire to multiple bars. The individual had allegedly set fire to two bars along with a beach bar and a car. The intentional fires were set in October.

The fire brigade from Torremolinos rushed to the scene of the incident. Awnings along with furniture were damaged due to the blaze at the bars. A car that was parked on the promenade also went up in flames and had to be put out by the fire brigade.

The Lima unit of the Local Police worked in conjunction with the Urban Crime Group 1 of the National Police Force to identify and arrest the suspected arsonist.

The officers used CCTV images captured by the bars to carry out their investigation into the fire. Officers were able to identify the responsible person due to the images.

