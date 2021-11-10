Will a London Grand Prix ever become a reality? Funding has reportedly been secured for a London based event.

The possibility of a London Grand Prix has been around for years but it has never been realised. According to reports, funding has now been secured to create a Grand Prix circuit in the capital.

A race in London is said to have the backing of Formula One teams along with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. It is hoped that a London Grand Prix would be in addition to the British Grand Prix held at Silverstone.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Josh Wanders, from 777 Partners in the United States commented to The Daily Mail: “We are hopeful that it is coming. We are hugely excited about it.

“There will be an electric atmosphere as the greatest athletes in the world, along with an international fanbase and the world’s largest companies as sponsors, descend on the Docks for race weekend.

“More importantly, we will build a world-class sports and entertainment complex that can serve the community year round and revitalise the surrounding areas. It is the type of thing you really can’t quantify until it happens, but the impact is dramatic.”

Khan would love to see London host a Grand Prix. He previously told Standard Sport: “It would be great to have a grand prix in the capital city, to have Silverstone and London on the calendar. I’ve been really impressed with those at Formula 1 and I’m keen to bring it as soon as possible.”

Red Bull’s Christian Horner said: “it would be a fantastic advert for London and great to see and hear GP cars around the streets”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.