Squid Game Season 2 is coming to Netflix.

Netflix’s Squid Game fans can relax as director Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced the hit show will return for a second season.

The director feels that fans have left him with ‘no choice’ but to film a second season of the show.

The South Korean show debuted on Netflix in September. It soared in popularity and is Netflix’s most popular series ever.

Hwang commented on the pressure he has been feeling from Squid Game fans. He stated: “So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”

He added: “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Hwang had directed all of the Squid Game episodes in season one. He also confirmed to fans that Gi-hun will return in season 2.

He said: “I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this,

“Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world.”

Previously the possibility of Squid Game having a second season had looked precarious. In September Hwang told Variety: “I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it,

“But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

