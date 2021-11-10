PSG star arrested after violent assault on teammate

PSG star arrested after violent assault on a teammate.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested by French police and is currently being held in custody in connection with a ‘violent assault’ on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui on Thursday, November 4.

France international Hamraoui was assaulted by two men and L’Equipe are allegedly reporting that Diallo hired the masked men to drag the former Barcelona star out of her car. Hamraoui was then punched and hit in her legs with iron bars.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hamroaoui was taken to hospital and required stitches to help heal the cuts on her hands and legs.

PSG have confirmed Diallo had been detained for questioning by police in Versailles in relation to the incident.

A statement from the club read: “Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the SRPJ in Versailles as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

“Since the evening of Thursday 4 November, the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.

Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

L’Equipe suggests that the attack could have been the result of a rivalry between the pair as Diallo and Hamraoui, who both play in midfield, are in direct competition with each other for a place in the French national team and PSG.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.