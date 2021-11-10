Paul Rudd scoops Sexiest Man Alive bragging rights

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd scoops People’s Sexiest Man Alive and earns himself some bragging rights over his pals.

People magazine has named Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Man Alive joining the likes of Brad Pitt, Sir Sean Connery, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Idris Elba who have previously been given the title.

52-year-old Rudd, famed for roles in Friends, Clueless, Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, was given the news by Stephen Colbert on his The Late Show.

The Ant-Man star, who has been married to his wife Julie for 18 years, told People magazine: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’

“This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

In his typical laidback style, the father-of-two revealed that although he has the chance to bask in the bragging rights earned by being named Sexiest Man Alive 2021, he still expects his friends to give him some stick: “As they should. I would. I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like “Oh, I’m so modest.” I’m getting business cards made!”

“But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends,” Rudd concluded.

Rudd takes the title from Michael B Jordan who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

