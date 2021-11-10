Boy, 13, dies after being hit by ball at school.

A YOUNG teenage boy has been tragically killed after being hit by a hurling ball whilst playing games with his friends at school.

The 13-year-old died after being allegedly being struck by a sliotar ball, used in Gaelic games, during a lunch break at St Kieran’s College in Co Kilkenny, Ireland on Monday, November 8, RTE reports.

The young lad was taken to St Luke’s Hospital but was sadly later pronounced dead.

In a statement, a Garda (Irish Police) spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the death of a male child, aged 13 years, following an incident at a school in Co. Kilkenny, that occurred on Monday 8th November 2021.

“The child was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

“No further information is available.”

A statement issued by the school read: ”St Kieran’s College deeply regrets that a tragic accident happened at lunchtime yesterday involving a young student of our school.

“The accident occurred while the students were playing normally.

“This is a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. You will understand the need for privacy at this time.

“Prayers and offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

“Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present with us in the school supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to care for our students at this time.

“The school continues to be open to parents, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

“Each and every one of our students are precious to us – we pray for each other today – May St Kieran be for us a support at this time.”

