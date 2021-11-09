Wetherspoons cutting prices on meals including breakfast

Cheap British pub chain, Wetherspoons, is cutting its prices on meals including breakfast and steak.

For a limited time only, Spoons, as it is affectionately known, is slashing its prices on nearly all your favourite grub – from breakfast, steak and curries.

660 branches nationwide will cut their prices for three months starting on Wednesday, November 10 which will excite Wetherspoons loyal fanbase.

The British pub chain, which is already known for serving cheap beer, will be now be offering customers their breakfast muffins (with a hot drink) for just £2.49. Whilst the popular Curry Club is to be reduced to £5.99 with a soft drink and £7.29 with an alcoholic drink.

Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin, said: “Wetherspoon is known for giving its customers value-for-money-prices on food and drink at all times and our new pricing means that they will be able to enjoy even better value meals through to the end of February 2022.”

The announcement will no doubt prove to be a hit for big breakfast goers who frequent establishments across the country after a boozy night out. Although, for those after a healthier option than a full-English breakfast; porridge with honey or banana (with a choice of hot drinks) has also been reduced to £1.99.

