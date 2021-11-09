Surrounded by lifeless bodies at Astroworld festival

Surrounded by ‘lifeless bodies and sinkholes of people’ at Astroworld festival. One alleged festivalgoer has called the concert demonic.

Travis Scott’s performance turned into chaos with the crowd surging. Eight people lost their lives at the show. The authorities have raised the possibility that needle spiking could have been to blame for the events.

Brooke Elliott says that she was at the Astroworld Festival. She took to TikTok to share her shocking experiences at the festival which took place in Houston.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Brooke claims that she saw “so many lifeless bodies”. Brooke posted on TikTok and said: “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my entire life. Probably because I’ve never been surrounded by so many lifeless bodies.

“I haven’t been able to stop thinking about what was happening all around me.

“It was so demonic. The energy was so demonic. The set was demonic. Travis was demonic. We were literally in hell – it felt like we were in hell.”

She described how people were unable to breathe without standing on their tiptoes. She said there was “nothing that anybody could do.”

Brooke commented: “There’s sinkholes of people in the crowds all around me,”

“If I would have hit the floor, I would never have gotten up.”

Reportedly the performance carried on for around half an hour after a mass casualty incident was reported at the festival.

Samuel Peña is the Fire Chief for Houston. He commented that a “mass casualty” incident was confirmed at around 9:40pm.

According to reports Scott was still performing after 10pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.