Quantum Leap and Dune actor Dean Stockwell has died aged 85

Quantum Leap and Dune actor Dean Stockwell died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning aged 85.

US actor Dean Stockwell, famed for his roles in iconic TV show Quantum Leap and David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune, died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Sunday, November 7, according to TMZ.

Stockwell starred as Admiral Al Calavicci alongside Scott Bakula in the hit sci-fi show, which aired over five seasons from 1989 to 1993. He was in all 97 episodes.

Described as a reliable “scene-stealer” by many, Stockwell also starred in Married to the Mob, The Player, Paris, Texas, Blue Velvet and To Live and Die in LA in a career that spanned 70 years.

Among his accomplishments, the actor who was born in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, in 1936, was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in the 1988 movie; Married to the Mob.

Fans and film industry workers took to social media to share their tributes for the actor.

Filmmaker and journalist Bilge Ebiri tweeted: “RIP Dean Stockwell, a great actor who never met a scene he couldn’t steal.

Another wrote: “RIP to reliable scene-stealer Dean Stockwell. So many great performances in a career that spanned 70 years.”

RIP to reliable scene stealer Dean Stockwell. So many great performances in a career that spanned 70 years. Say hi to Harry Dean Stanton for me. pic.twitter.com/P5J3vP6csa — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) November 9, 2021

Another added: “RIP to Dean Stockwell, star of the single greatest scene in the history of cinema. See you in my dreams, Mr. Sandman.”

RIP to Dean Stockwell, star of the single greatest scene in the history of cinema. See you in my dreams, Mr. Sandman. 💜 pic.twitter.com/a2cmlndXDq — Dan Hassler-Forest (@DanHF) November 9, 2021

Stockwell also worked on several big series including Battlestar Galactica, JAG, The Tony Danza Show and NCIS: New Orleans before retiring from acting in 2015. He received four Emmy nominations for his role in Quantum Leap.

