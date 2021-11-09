Public furious Boris Johnson did not wear mask during hospital visit

Despite rising numbers of Covid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen not wearing a mask during a visit to Hexham General Hospital yesterday.

Despite rising numbers of Covid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen not wearing a mask during a visit to Hexham General Hospital yesterday, November 8, causing outrage in the public and political sphere.

Photographs shared on social media show Johnson elbow-bumping and greeting staff who were wearing masks, unlike him.

In a statement to the press, Johnson’s official spokesman said: “During a hospital visit, we always make sure we abide by the rules set out.”

“He will have been abiding by the rules in place.”

There are so many people dying of Covid in my trust right now. It makes the sight of @BorisJohnson – casually strolling without a mask through Hexham General Hospital today – absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/SZmLLyKfm3

However, many have shared images of the protocol inside hospitals, which states: “If you have not got a face covering a surgical mask will be supplied.”

“You must ensure that you wear your covering or mask throughout your visit and you must not remove your face covering/maks or kiss your loved one.”

Despite these clear rules on the NHS Trust website, the trust in question claims Johnson followed the rules which they say includes wearing a mask in each clinical area he visited.

Dominic Raab has defended the PM’s actions during a BBC interview claiming the PM followed all guidance.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said it was “irresponsible”.

While palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke said: “There are so many people dying of Covid in my trust right now. It makes the sight of @BorisJohnson – casually strolling without a mask through Hexham General Hospital today – absolutely sickening.”

Downing Street told Indy100: “As the hospital trust has made clear, the Prime Minister followed the Covid measures that are in place during his visit, including wearing a mask in all clinical areas.”

His actions have caused outrage on Twitter, with many quoting the NHS Trust guidelines on the website and tagging Northumbria NHS questioning why Johnson was allowed to walk around the hospital without his mask on.