Nerja sportsman to represent Spain as a judge in Karate World Cup

Nerja sportsman Juan Carlos Garcia will represent the Royal Spanish Karate Federation as a judge in the Karate World Championship.

Nerja sportsman Juan Carlos Garcia will represent the Royal Spanish Karate Federation as a judge at the 25th edition of the Karate World Championship that will be held in Dubai from November 16 to 21.

This sporting event is considered the most important at an international level and will bring together 1,100 elite athletes representing more than 120 countries.

The mayor of Nerja Jose Alberto Armijo, and the Sports Councillor Daniel Rivas, have celebrated the news that a Nerja man has reached the top in this sporting discipline, becoming the first from Malaga to serve as a judge in the world championship and second international referee from Andalucia.

Garcia has developed a wide sports career in the world of karate both in practice and in refereeing.

In 2018 he obtained the grade of 5th Dan of Karate before the National Court of Degrees, being the second person in Axarquia to achieve this title. In 2019 he became an international referee before the Royal Spanish Karate Federation.


