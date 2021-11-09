Lava from La Palma volcano reaches Los Guirres beach

Another stream of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma has reached the coast this afternoon, Tuesday, November 9. It fell in three strips from the clifftop at the Los Guirres beach, next to the existing fajana, just 50 metres from the water.

Francisco Prieto, the spokesman for Pevolca, the steering committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, seemed to think the lava flow was insufficient to form another new fajana. “It lacks too much to fill” to reach the sea”, he explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This was backed up by David Calvo, the spokesperson for Involcan, the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute, who also rules out the lava reaching the sea imminently.