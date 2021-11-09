Hero son injured rescuing his mum from a house blaze in Almeria.

The blaze broke out in the Almeria town of Nijar on Monday, November 8. A 34-year-old man was injured in the fire according to the Emergency Services 112 that is attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The man was a hero. He had rescued his mum from the fire. Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 8:30pm on Monday. The fire broke out in a two-storey house in Calle Colinas, in San Isidro de Nijar.

The emergency services mobilised the fire brigade along with the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES), the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the Civil Protection of Nijar.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene they discovered a man who had burns to both his hands. He was also suffering from smoke inhalation. He had sustained the injuries when he rescued his mother from inside the building.

The man was assessed by medics before being transferred to the Torrecardenas Hospital in Almeria. The man’s mum aged 72 received treatment at the scene. She was not transferred to the hospital but received treatment for anxiety.

The fire brigade reported that one room in the house was completely affected by the fire. According to the Civil Protection service tenants from the home are now staying with relatives.

