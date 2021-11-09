Ghislaine Maxwell refused bail for fourth time

Ghislaine Maxwell refused bail for the fourth time

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan has today, Tuesday, November 9, refused a bail application by 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell. This is the fourth time the British socialite has been refused bail. The judge claimed it was impossible to grant bail on the grounds that Maxwell could possibly flee the country if allowed out on home detention while awaiting her trial.

In a two-page order, Judge Nathan also made an assurance in a sealed letter from lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Centre. This promise allegedly says that when the trial takes place, Maxwell will be transported ‘in a way that is humane, proper, and consistent with security protocols’, from her Brooklyn federal prison cell.

This comes as the result of an incident during a previous hearing when Maxwell’s lawyers claimed that she had been transported to the courthouse six hours before the actual hearing was due to take place. Being held in a holding cell, a guard was accused of allegedly poking her with a stick when she nodded off.

Currently being held at the Manhattan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, Ghislaine Maxwell will have to face and convince a jury of her innocence. She has pleaded not guilty to any involvement in assisting paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, between 1994 and 2004, of recruiting or sexually abusing teenage girls.

Jury selection for the trial started last Thursday 4. The trial is expected to last for a minimum of six weeks, and opening statements are scheduled for November 29. If found guilty, Maxwell could face up to 80 years in prison, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

