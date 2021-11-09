Brave schoolgirl raises £200k for charity

Brave schoolgirl raises £200k for a charity close to her heart.

Elizabeth Soffe is only seven years old. She is an inspiration. She has raised more than £200,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Elizabeth has been receiving treatment at the Birmingham hospital since she was severely burned in a cot fire when she was only six months old.

Elizabeth has undergone around 70 skin grafts and operations at the hospital. The fire left her with more than 60 per cent of the body having been severely burned. She also lost most of her fingers and her hair in the fire.

The inspiring young girl has spent 26 days running a mile every day to complete a marathon. She set out to raise £130,000 and has smashed this target.

Dad Liam spoke to GBNews. He said: “Anytime after an operation she bounces back really well and treats everything with positively and enthusiasm – especially this challenge.”

Liam is extremely proud of his daughter. He added: “She’s amazing, she’s gone on this incredible journey.

“If you told us seven years ago, in the days after the fire, that we’d get to this point…I just couldn’t have imagined it.

“We didn’t expect her to survive, but the team (at the hospital) put her back together.”

Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity congratulated Elizabeth and said: “A huge congratulations– and an even BIGGER thank you – are in order for Elizabeth Soffe who completed her very own marathon challenge for our charity.

“Despite all the challenges she’s faced, Elizabeth has grown up to be a remarkably confident, happy and wise young girl – with a great outlook on life.

“She also wants to help other children like her, which is what inspired her fundraising.”

