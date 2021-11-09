Almeria police warn of the return of the porn pages scam



Almeria National Police have warned this Monday, November 8 of a new form of fraud that is being attempted in the capital. It comes after three individuals filed complaints about two incidents involving attempted extortion.

The scam affects people – generally men – who have previously requested erotic or sexual services from a woman who is offering various pleasures on the internet. Once the client has enjoyed the woman’s service, they will receive a call or Whatsapp message demanding money, in return for not making it public that they have used such a service online.

This form of blackmail involves the caller having gained personal information about the client. This can be simple information passed to the blackmailer by the woman, or the client might have sent her intimate images, which are now unfortunately in the hands of the caller. Unless the victim pays up, the caller threatens to release this info or images online.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another part of the scheme, as reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement, can sometimes involve the blackmailers sending images of previous clients who have been beaten or mutilated for not meeting their financial demands.

According to the National Police, there is no evidence so far of any of these threats from the alleged scammers ever materialising. They advise against making any payments to these callers, as it will surely lead to further demands once they realise you will pay. The easiest solution is to go to the police station with as much data as possible on the alleged blackmailers and make a complaint, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.