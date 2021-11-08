Young baby abused in the street in Malaga. The baby is only 15 months old.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested by officers from the National Police. She had allegedly abused her 15-month-old baby in a Malaga street. Witnesses reported to the police that they had seen the woman throw the child viciously into a pram. Witnesses also said that the young woman had used an open hand to hit the baby’s stomach multiple times.

The woman’s partner and father the child has also been arrested. The man did not prevent the alleged attack and watched instead.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The woman reportedly has a history of similar offences. She has been ordered to enter prison by the 5th Magistrate’s Court in Malaga. The woman is said to have mistreated a child from a previous relationship too.

Sources at the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have also revealed that the father has been provisionally released.

Reportedly parental custody has been withdrawn from the parents. The baby is now in the hands of the Junta de Andalucia.

The alleged attack took place on November 1. According to Diario Sur, the attack took place in the Carretera de Cádiz district. The events were witnessed by several people.

The baby has been treated in the hospital for various injuries. Paediatricians discovered that the baby was bruised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.