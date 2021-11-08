Yellow alert for Valencian Community

According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, they have raised a yellow weather alert for the Valencian Community. This yellow warning is in place specifically for Alicante, Valencia, and Castellon. There is a high possibility of Force 7 winds that can cause waves as high as three metres in coastal areas.

Tuesday, November 9 will start cloudy, and the clouds will continue for the whole day. Rainfall will not arrive until late afternoon, but with only a ten per cent probability of showers.

Most noticeable will be the drop in temperatures, as a result of the northwest winds. In the extreme north of the Community, these winds will be more moderate, decreasing to weak by midday. Between 00:00am and 6am, temperatures could drop to around an average of 10°C, while between 6am and midday, it will rise to around 19°C.

Later in the day, between midday and 6pm, this will drop again to around 15°C, until, finally, from 6pm to midnight, temperatures will remain an average of 14°C. During this later period, isolated showers can not be ruled out, as reported by levante-emv.com.

