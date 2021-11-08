Revolutionary COVID vaccine could help save millions of lives in poorer countries. The revolutionary vaccine does not need cold storage or complicated manufacturing which could be a game-changer.

Coronavirus vaccines normally need to be stored at cold temperatures. This makes it complicated and costly to store and transport the vaccines. Current COVID vaccines also require complex manufacturing processes. Poorer countries are finding it hard to afford sufficient vaccines.

Researchers have developed a new type of vaccine. The revolution COVID vaccine has so far only been tested on mice. The new vaccine which is in development would be easier to produce than other vaccines. It would also not need to be kept cold.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Scientists from Boston Children’s Hospital have been testing the vaccine out on mice. The results look promising. The vaccine showed strong immune responses to COVID and COVID mutations.

Researchers from Boston were able to freeze-dry the vaccine and then reconstitute it. The vaccine did not lose any efficacy. Reportedly the preparation can stay at room temperature for seven days.

One scientist involved in the study commented on how the simplicity of the protein-based vaccine could be a bonus. Thibault Harmand revealed: “We don’t need a lot of the fancy technology and expertise that you need to make an mRNA vaccine.

“Skilled workers are currently a bottleneck for production of the Covid vaccine, whereas biopharma has a lot of experience producing protein-based therapeutics at scale.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.