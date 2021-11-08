Marathon world record broken by runner pushing his mother

A marathon world record was broken by a runner pushing his mother in a wheelchair.

A world record has been beaten at the Barcelona Marathon this year. An amateur runner set out to beat the Guinness marathon record for pushing a wheelchair.

Athlete Eric Domingo Roldán crossed the finish line with his mother Silvia. Eric pushed his mum around the entire marathon route in her wheelchair. They finished with a stunning time of 2h46:52. This was their unofficial time. The official winning time came in at 02:53:28.

Sylvia has spent the last 17 years living with Multiple Sclerosis. She is a fighter and she has survived catching the coronavirus. The pair have used their sporting achievements to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis.

Eric started running marathons in 2016 with the aim of raising awareness of the disease. He nearly managed to break the record for pushing a wheelchair last year.

Eric previously commented: “Last year (2020) we tried to break the Guinness marathon record pushing a wheelchair in the Seville marathon (2h58:40) and I failed and we did (3h00:30). But I made myself a promise: that this record would be named after my mother and multiple sclerosis.”

After beating the record Eric took to Instagram and said: “WORLD RECORD – 02:53:28 👩🏻‍🦽🐗HISTORY😭❤️

I can’t believe we did a @guinnessworldrecords pushing mom’s wheelchair in a marathon.

I have no words, it’s probably the best day of my life. We had dream and we did it. But, as always, we weren’t alone, if it wasn’t for MY FAMILY❤️ and ALL THE SUPPORT❤️ That won’t be possible.

Today, I only can say thank you🙏🏻 I made a promise and now it’s done ✅

This is for my MOM

This is for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

And this is for YOU, YES, YOU (every single human who has supported us)

T H A N K Y O U 🙏🏻”

