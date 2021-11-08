Man charged after MP death threats. A British man who was arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill a female Labour MP has been charged.

Daniel Weavers, 41-year-old, originally from England, now resides in the suburb where he was detained, the Cork suburb of Douglas, on Saturday, November 6. He has appeared in an Irish court accused of making death threats to a sitting Westminster MP.

The incident took place on October 18, only three days after the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Daniel made the MP death threat during a telephone call with the Labour minister.

Weavers decided to maintain his right of silence when he was charged by the Garda Siochana (the Irish police force) for the MP death threats, PA Media reported.

Cork district court granted Weavers bail which came with a variety of conditions. These included a requirement to abstain from all drugs and alcohol, his passport has been surrendered to the Garda, also, he is to make no unnecessary communication to police authorities. It also stipulates that he must be contactable on his Irish mobile phone at all times. He must also report twice a week at his local police station in Cork.

He was charged under section 13 of Ireland’s Post Office Act 1951, as amended in 2007. Weavers was represented by defence solicitor Eddie Burke and is due to appear in court again on January 12 2022.

