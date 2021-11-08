Funeral plans for expats with Golden Leaves

WHEN moving abroad for the sun, sea and culture, many people do not think ahead to what living in a foreign country might mean for their loved ones when it comes to having to organise a funeral, which is why Golden Leaves offers funeral plans for expats.

When trying to handle funeral arrangements in a different country and in another language, planning a service for expats can be difficult, with numerous considerations to factor, including logistics, food and drink, casket purchase and burial grounds and Golden Leaves looks after all this for you.

A loved one’s death brings immense emotional strain to any family, and the question of paying for the service and planning it only exacerbates the stress.

Pre-planning your funeral with a pre-paid plan can make the process easier for your family however when the time comes and Golden Leaves Funeral Plans aims to support grieving families through organising a funeral.

Since it was founded in 1984, it has worked with a widespread network of funeral directors across the UK and Europe.

Its international division offers expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain, allowing you to plan, design and pay for your funeral services in advance.

As one of the leading providers of expat prepaid funeral plans in Spain, Golden Leaves international makes sure to adequately support your family in the time of greatest need.

Pre-planning and pre-paying at today’s prices also ensures that your preferences are closely followed and respected, and the funeral fees stipulated in your plan are guaranteed to be paid, no matter how prices rise in the future, meaning that your family do not have to pay anything when the time comes.

You can also take comfort knowing that your family is spared the emotional and financial burden of organising and financing your funeral in the time when they are least able to cope.

Golden Leaves International has been a leading provider of pre-paid funeral plans for over 30 years, and knows that planning your funeral and purchasing a prepaid plan can be hard.

However it has helped tens of thousands of customers from both the UK and overseas to plan ahead and purchase a funeral plan with Golden Leaves.

Their expert team can help you pick the right funeral plan for you and plan your funeral so that your wishes are carried out in full when the time comes.

Their team can also help you with all other arrangements you may need, including putting you in touch with their expert partners to make a new will in Spain, ensuring that your assets go where you want.

When making your will you will need to consider who you would prefer to benefit from your savings, your belongings, and perhaps even your house and will make things easier for those you leave behind. It will also prevent your savings, your belongings and your house being left in the wrong hands.

Golden Leaves International can help with everything you need to ensure your loved ones are not left with any difficult decisions with the time comes, from helping you plan your funeral to creating your will.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

https://funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain