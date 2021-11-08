Coronation Street star reveals she has cancer

Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye reveals she has cancer only months after welcoming her son into the world.

The 39-year-old former Coronation Street star has revealed that she has breast cancer. The mum is determined that she will battle and beat the disease for baby Theodore.

Victoria played Angie Appleton for several years up until 2019. Her cancer was caught early. A double mastectomy has been advised by doctors. They believe that this will cure her.

Speaking to OK! Magazine Victoria revealed: “Back in July I was feeding Theo and I noticed there was a small lump protruding at the top of my left breast.

“My mum had breast cancer at 41, and her sister at 39 – so many people in my family, in fact. So I don’t really leave any time before I check these things.”

Victoria added: “I was diagnosed on the thirteenth of October with DCIS, which is Ductal carcinoma in situ.

“It basically means that cells have turned cancerous within the milk ducts.”

She went on to explain: “We’re being really optimistic, and positive, and really lucky that we’ve caught it as early as we have.

“I don’t know if lucky is the right word, but that’s how I feel.”

Victoria’s son Theo was born in March. The star previously shared a picture on Instagram and welcomed him into the world. She said: “Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle 💙👼🏽💙.”

