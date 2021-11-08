Boy aged 10 dead after dog attack in South Wales



It has been confirmed by Gwent Police in South Wales that a 10-year-old boy has died this afternoon, Monday, November 8. He was reportedly attacked by a dog in his home in Caerphilly, at around 4pm. The animal was shot dead by police officers.

A spokesperson for Gwen Police said, “We were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly, at around 3.55pm, on Monday, November 8, following reports of a dog attack. Officers attended, including specially-trained firearms officers, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service. who confirmed that a 10-year-old boy had died at the scene”.

“The dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack”, they concluded.

As reported by WalesOnline earlier in the afternoon, residents in the area had reported a lot of activity, with emergency vehicles arriving into the neighbourhood. At least 12 police patrol cars, and four ambulances were reported to be involved.

There is still a police presence at the home, with forensics officers investigating, while several houses remain cordoned off in the street.

“Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses”, commented Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough. “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work. You may have also seen an increased presence earlier today while officers were attending the incident but please do not be alarmed”, he added.

