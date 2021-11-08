Apple names its new generation of chips after Spanish islands. The chips are in development at the moment.

Apple is using the names of 3 Spanish islands for its new models of processors. The names are development names at the moment. Apple is developing its own processors for Mac computers. The chips are third-generation chips and will succeed the previous M1 Pro and M1 Max versions.

According to The Information, Apple is working on its own Apple Silicon processors and the development names chosen are Ibiza, La Palma and Lobos. The company has been replacing Intel chips in its computers with its own chips since they were first released in late 2020.

As reported by The Information, the chips are named after the Canary Islands of La Palma and Lobos, and the Balearic island of Ibiza. The chips are expected to bring with them substantial performance gains for customers.

Apple is cutting production of iPads at the moment due to a shortage of supplies. Rather than using the available chips in iPads, they are using them in the iPhone 13. The world is seeing a shortage of semiconductors at the moment.

