Apple names its new generation of chips after Spanish islands

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Apple names its new generation of chips after Spanish islands
Image: Pixabay

Apple names its new generation of chips after Spanish islands. The chips are in development at the moment.

Apple is using the names of 3 Spanish islands for its new models of processors. The names are development names at the moment. Apple is developing its own processors for Mac computers. The chips are third-generation chips and will succeed the previous M1 Pro and M1 Max versions.

According to The Information, Apple is working on its own Apple Silicon processors and the development names chosen are Ibiza, La Palma and Lobos. The company has been replacing Intel chips in its computers with its own chips since they were first released in late 2020.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

As reported by The Information, the chips are named after the Canary Islands of La Palma and Lobos, and the Balearic island of Ibiza. The chips are expected to bring with them substantial performance gains for customers.

Apple is cutting production of iPads at the moment due to a shortage of supplies. Rather than using the available chips in iPads, they are using them in the iPhone 13. The world is seeing a shortage of semiconductors at the moment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here