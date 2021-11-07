Young woman thrown from city wall leaves ICU

Young transgender woman thrown from the city wall in Lugo leaves ICU.

A 23-year-old transgender woman was thrown from the city wall in Lugo on Sunday, October 31. The woman had met her attacker for some drinks before allegedly being pushed from the wall.

The woman has now left the ICU at the Lucus Augusti University Hospital (HULA). She spent a week recovering in ICU before being transferred onto a ward, according to sources at the hospital.

The woman had suffered a broken leg, several fractured vertebrae and a fractured wrist during the fall.

She was discovered by a passer-by who heard her cries for help. The woman’s attacker had left her lying on the floor at the bottom of the wall. The passer-by called emergency services.

The possibility of the attack being a hate crime has been raised. The Government delegate in Galicia, José Miñones, has said that “it will be the judge who decides” whether the attack is a hate crime.

According to the National Police, a fight broke out between the pair and the woman was pushed from a height of 12 metres. The alleged attacker then left the woman lying on the ground.

The attacker has been arrested and has appeared before the courts once already.

