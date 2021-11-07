TO fight addictions in children Estepona Council is holding free workshops aimed at families who may need help or advice in spotting a potential problem.

Organised by the Estepona Drug Addiction and Addiction Centre in collaboration with the Fundación de Ayuda contra la Drogadicción three workshops will be held at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre from 10am to noon.

The first of them, called ‘Families and Drug Problems’, will deal with substance addictive behaviour in young people and how to address them at home, dealing with situations related to adolescents, roles and leisure times, among others. It will take place on November 10, 17 and 24 and December 1.

The second entitled ‘When playing is a problem’ will be held on December 13 and will deal with the problem of gambling problems for children and adolescents, as well as addiction to technology and online gambling.

And the last one, ‘New ways of smoking’, on December 15 will address the use of hookahs, electronic cigarettes and vapers, as well as the risk of their use and prevention tools.

For more information and to register, those interested can contact the Estepona Drug Dependence and Addiction Centre, can call 952 80 90 00 extension 1490 or by visiting their office at Calle Severo Ochoa, Los Corales building I.

