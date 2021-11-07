Man detained for trying to take a woman by force

Man detained in Almeria’s Vera for trying to take a woman by force.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have detained a man in Vera. The man had been harassing a woman. He has been arrested as the alleged author of a crime against persons for the attempted illegal detention, sexual harassment and injury of a woman.

The investigation is part of the Guardia Civil’s fight against sexually motivated crimes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers from the Guardia Civil began investigating the matter in mid-October. A woman had headed to the Guardia Civil and informed them that a man had tried to force her into a parked vehicle. The vehicle was parked but the engine had been running when he tried to force her into it.

The man had also allegedly been following the woman for several days. The man had even offered money to the woman in exchange for sex.

Officers began an intense investigation to find the man. The man had addresses in both Eastern Almeria and the province of Granada. This made it harder to locate the man but this did not stop the officers.

Guardia Civil Officers in Almeria organised multiple surveillance operations to locate the man. There were able to identify him and arrest him outside a supermarket in Vera.

Once arrested by the Guardia Civil the victim was able to recognise the man beyond a doubt. The victim confirmed that the man was the one who attempted to force her into a car.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.