Magma the cat spent weeks wandering through lava on La Palma

Magma the cat spent weeks wandering through lava and ash on La Palma after volcanic eruptions hit the island.

Tragically Magma who had won over the hearts of many people has died. He had been rescued earlier in November. His exposure to falling ash though has finally claimed his life.

Magma was rescued only days ago. He had received veterinary treatment and even found people who would adopt him if no one else stepped forward.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The animal platform Leales.Org confirmed the death on Saturday, November 6. According to the organisation, Magma died due to the ash that he had inhaled from the volcano on La Palma. The young cat’s lungs could not cope.

Leales.org have commented that this death is “further proof that it is the invisible cats that have suffered most from the volcano’s tragedy”.

Magma fought hard to survive the volcano. Reports emerged on November 3 saying that he had spent several weeks close to the volcano on La Palma. He had been inhaling ash and had been near to the heat of the lava before his rescue.

The animal organisation had released videos showing the care that magma was given after his rescue. The cat received numerous treatments. He had been affected badly by the ash but had had his paws and eyes cleaned. Despite everyone’s best efforts, this was not enough to save his life.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.