British woman dies after Liposuction surgery in Turkey goes wrong. The 28-year-old travelled to Istanbul to have some excess fat removed using the very common fat removal surgery.

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, from Wolverhampton, travelled to Istanbul to have excess fat removed from her hips at an unnamed clinic in the city’s Bahcelievler suburb.

The liposuction surgery took place on October 22, initially, it was a success and Diarra was discharged and sent to her hotel to recover.

But two days after the surgery the 28-year-old fell ‘suddenly ill’ and died within hours.

Social media posts from family and friends pay tribute to her, describing her as a ‘beautiful soul’ and a ‘close friend’.

One post said: ‘This must be a dream. Still can’t come to terms with this yet.’

‘I miss you, angel. I’m devastated you were taken away way before your time,’ said another.

According to news site Sabah, the plastic surgeon, which has only been identified as S.G.B, was changing the dressing when the patient’s condition quickly deteriorated – before dying later that day.

An investigation has been launched after the incident and the doctor has been taken into police custody.

The surgeon who carried out the liposuction surgery in Turkey said “the British woman fell ill suddenly” and has no idea what caused her death, according to the news site Haberler.

A post-mortem has been carried out at the city’s Forensic Medicine Institute, though the results have not yet been made public.

Following a full examination, the woman’s body was repatriated back to the UK for burial.

