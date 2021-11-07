Knife attack on high-speed train terror

A knife attack on a high-speed train in Bavaria, southern Germany, has left three men, aged 26, 39 and 60, seriously injured, according to German news agency DPA. All three have been taken to hospitals and there are no fears for their lives, according to Das Bild newspaper. The attacker, a 27-year-old man of Syrian nationality, police said, was arrested shortly afterwards.
The incident took place at around 8 a.m, yesterday, November 6, on a train travelling between Regensburg and Nuremberg with around 300 passengers on board. Das Bild also reports that the assailant had shown signs of suffering from a psychiatric disorder and that he asked for help on the train. According to the das Bild, the authorities are currently working on the assumption that there is no terrorist motive behind the knife attack.
Officially, officials are cautious. A spokesman for the police of the Upper Palatinate region told Bayerischer Rundfunk that for now it is not known whether there is a terrorist motivation, according to Efe. The police have confirmed on their Twitter account that there is no longer any danger to the public.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the motives for the attack are still unclear. In a statement released on his spokesman’s Twitter account, Seehofer thanked the police and train staff and described the “cruel attack” as “terrible”. “I hope the injured recover as quickly as possible,” he added.
The Süddeutsche Zeitung has published several witness statements from passengers who were on the train at the time of the knife attack. They saw other passengers running “terrified” from carriage to carriage. Warning that there was a man with a knife in carriage number four. According to the media, the attacker locked himself in the bathroom after stabbing the victims. He was quickly arrested because there were police on the train, according to das Bild.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.