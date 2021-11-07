Knife attack on high-speed train terror

The incident took place at around 8 a.m, yesterday, November 6, on a train travelling between Regensburg and Nuremberg with around 300 passengers on board

Das Bild also reports that the assailant had shown signs of suffering from a psychiatric disorder and that he asked for help on the train

According to the das Bild, the authorities are currently working on the assumption that there is no terrorist motive behind the knife attack

