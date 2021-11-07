Kidnapped teenager saved by TikTok gesture

Kidnapped teenager saved by TikTok alarm gesture.

A 16-year-old girl has been saved and a paedophile has been arrested thanks to the gesture learnt on TikTok.

A sixteen-year-old girl used the sign she had seen on TikTok to alert drivers that she needed rescuing. This led to the arrest of a suspected paedophile in the United States, according to police sources.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to The Daily Mail, the kidnap happened in Laurel County, Kentucky. Officers were able to arrest 61-year-old James Brick and rescue a young girl. The signal seen on TikTok means that the person is suffering from gender violence and needs help.

A car that was driving behind Brick’s vehicle saw the girl make the sign with her hand. She had reportedly been abducted from her home in Asheville, North Carolina.

As reported by 20 minutes: “The sign, shown on several TikTok accounts, consists of the victim raising their palm and putting their thumb in, then lowering their fingers so that the thumb is ‘trapped’ inside them, with the sign resembling a clenched fist.”

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the driver who witnessed the girl’s signal reported the incident. The driver said that the girl had been spotted in a silver Toyota and “appeared to be in distress.” The driver explained that the girl was making a hand gesture that means “gender-based violence – I need help.”

The Sheriff’s Office added: “We learned through investigation that the female passenger was a minor reported missing, wanted by her parents on Tuesday after she went missing from Asheville, North Carolina,” the office said.

Brick has been incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Facility. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping the young girl. He was also charged with possessing child pornography.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.