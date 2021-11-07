Iraq's Prime Minister survives audacious assassination attempt.

Iraq’s Prime Minister survives an audacious assassination attempt



The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al Kadhimi, has reportedly survived an audacious assassination attempt on his life, early this morning, Sunday, November 7. Allegedly, a drone laden with explosives targeted his home in the Green Zone of the Baghdad capital.

“The rockets of treason will not shake one bit of the steadfastness and determination of the heroic security forces. I am fine and among my people. Thank God”, tweeted Mr al Kadhimi shortly after the incident, calling for calm among residents, and that he was fine.

According to The Associated Press, Iraqi officials informed them that as a result of the attack, injuries were suffered by seven of the prime minister’s security guards. State-run media released a government statement that said the assassination attempt was carried out with “an explosives-laden drone that tried to target his residence in the Green Zone”.

The statement added that Mr al Kadhimi was “unharmed and in good health. The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt”.

Describing the attack as an “apparent act of terrorism”, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department, commented, “We are following the reported drone attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi. We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed”.

Price continued, “This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state. We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq’s sovereignty and independence, and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack”.

“Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable. The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq”, he concluded. So far, no organisation or group has claimed responsibility for the drone attack, as reported by news.sky.com.

