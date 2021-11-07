Holidaymakers who refuse Covid booster could face quarantine

Holidaymakers who refuse Covid booster jab could face quarantine under new plans.

Ministers are said to be considering new travel plans. According to reports, British holidaymakers who are eligible to receive a booster jab would need to be tripled jabbed if they want to head on holiday overseas.

The plans emerged on Saturday night. Reportedly the government is considering imposing testing and quarantine measures for eligible people who refuse a booster shot.

Government sources have confirmed they are considering similar proposals to those seen in Israel.

The Mail on Sunday revealed that the government is looking at new travel restrictions. Concerns have been raised that immunity towards the pandemic is waning.

Reportedly a grace period is being considered for travellers who have tried to get a booster jab but have not yet received an appointment. Ministers also seem to be uncertain about when the measures should come into place if decided on.

It is expected that the possible plans would face a backlash.

According to Sajid Javid the Health Secretary, nearly 10 million people have now had a booster jab. He has urged people to encourage their elderly relatives to get their booster jabs ahead of Christmas.

