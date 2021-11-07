Gary Lineker houses refugee for the second time

He says the “wonderful experience” wasn’t just a one-off

Gary Lineker is going to house another refugee this year as he had a “wonderful experience” of doing so last year. The former England star was speaking to The Sun when he announced her was “waiting on paperwork” and confirmed that doing it last year “wasn’t just a one-off like the public perception was.”

The Match of the Day host took in a refugee named Rasheed to live with him last year at his home, based in Surrey. Mr Lineker went through a charity to find and host Rasheed, who was from the Balochistan region between Pakistan and Iran. The refugee stayed in the home for 20 days and wrote a letter thanking Mr Lineker once he had left.

The response of people to the act of kindness is something that Mr Lineker could not understand. He said he will “never be able to comprehend” people “attaching” him for wanting to house a refugee. “The refugee thing, I will never be able to comprehend being attacked for wanting to help people who are being bombed, who are risking their lives jumping on dinghies because they’re so desperate. How can anyone have a total lack of empathy for people in the most dire circumstances? I was actually supposed to take another one a couple of weeks ago, but am just waiting on the paperwork. It wasn’t just a one-off like the public perception was. It’s genuine. I got a lot out of it, and it was just a wonderful experience.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Lineker has called the UK government’s response to migrants trying to cross the channel as “heartless and completely without empathy” last year.