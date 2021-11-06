The coldest places in Andalucia right now

The coldest places in Andalucia at the moment are surprisingly chilly. Don’t be fooled by those clear blue sunny skies. Inland Andalucia may well be stunning this time of year, but it comes with a nip in the air.

Dilar, a town in Granada at the foot of the Sierra Nevada, is the Andalucian municipality that recorded the lowest temperature in the early hours of Friday, November 5 with -9.3 degrees Celsius. That’s even lower than the previous day, when it was -8.2 degrees Celsius. Four other town: Aroche (Huelva), Vélez Blanco (Almería), Viznar (Granada) and Granada Airport, have reported temperatures below one degree Celsius.

Dilar registered the lowest temperature at 7:10am (-9.3 degrees Celsius), a temperature slightly colder than that reached on Thursday (-8.2º) and Wednesday (-7.5º), as detailed by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on its website, and reported by Europa Press.

As for the other municipalities, Aroche reported zero degrees Celsius at 8:20am, while Velez Blanco recorded 0.3 degrees at 6:30am. For its part, Viznar reported a minimum temperature of 0.5º at 7:50 am, while Granada airport at 7:20 am recorded 0.8º.

In comparison, this Thursday the minimum temperature was also recorded in Dilar with -8.2 degrees Celsius below zero at 7:20am, followed by Vélez Blanco with 0.9º at 6.40am, Dolar (Granada) with 1.1º at 6.50am, Aroche with 1.4º at 8.00am and Cazalla de la Sierra (Seville) with 1.4 degrees at 8.10am.

So, it seems if you want to stay warm at the moment, Dilar in Andalucia is the place to avoid. Although, you shouldn’t let the cold put you off. Wrap up warm, put your winter woollies on and explore all the beauty that Inland Andalucia has to offer.

