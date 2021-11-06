Salt Bae leaves London. The internet sensation turned chef extraordinaire departs on Sunday, November 7. He is off to Saudi Arabia to open restaurant number 28 in his chain of lavish restaurants.
Many of you might recognise Salt Bae as an internet sensation. He released videos of himself on social media of him seasoning his food in a very artistic way. Yes! You’ve got it, He’s the Turkish chef who artistically threw salt on his food.
Meat-loving internet sensation turned global restaurateur Salt-Bae’s real name is Nusret Gokce. Has spent the last two months opening and promoting his flagship restaurant, Nusr-Et in London. However, yesterday he announced on social media that he is now taking his dramatic table-side salt skills abroad. Salt Bae is adored by many famous fans including The Rooney’s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gemma Collins to name but a few.
Sharing a picture of himself holding up a jaw-dropping gold-covered Tomahawk steak, which will set you back £850 for the meat alone, he said “Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant.” The internet sensation turned chef extraordinaire owns restaurants in Turkey, Greece, The USA, and Dubai to name a few.
The entertaining way that he sliced and seasoned his meat at the table side meant rather high prices. Thus, turning the dining experience into something more than popping out for a cheap meal
At the end of the night, it was normal for diners at the Knightsbridge eatery to be presented with exaggerated bills. A receipt posted to Reddit by an anonymous user showed an eye-watering £37,000 receipt dated October 8. The service charge alone totalled £4,829.10.
