Packs of wild dogs kill more than 100 goats in Almeria



Packs of wild dogs have killed more than a hundred goats, and also left a large number injured, on two goat farms located in the Almerian municipality of Huercal-Overa. These savage attacks occurred in the vicinity of the La Inmaculada hospital, and then again on the Rambla de San Isidro.

The first incident took place on Halloween, last Sunday, October 31. As the result of this violent attack, 82 goats were found dead, all showing signs of being brutally mauled, along with indications of suffocation, clearly caused during the stampede to escape the aggressors.

A second assault happened this morning, Saturday, November 6, with another 20 animals being violently annihilated, believed to be by the same pack of dogs. Residents of the region have apparently complained previously of attacks on chicken pens, but that the relevant authorities had not taken action.

After nightfall, feral dogs are reported to have been seen roaming freely, causing serious economic damage to goat farmers in the area. These farmers have requested that surveillance and control measures be taken to prevent further attacks.

Similar attacks have been reported recently in other parts of Almeria province, namely in Poniente and Rio Andarax. Events of this type also occurred years ago, caused by wild dogs without owners or chips, which then makes their tracking very complex, and also, of course, puts people’s safety at risk, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

