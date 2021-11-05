West Ham fans sing abuse at Jewish man on flight to match in Belgium

Video footage has emerged on social media of West Ham fans singing abusive songs at a Jewish man on the flight to the Europa League clash.

The Hammers were travelling to Belgium to play KRC Genk in the reverse fixture after winning 3-0 two weeks ago.

The man was walking down the aisle of the plane when the fans sang anti-Spurs chants at him.

Chants of “We’ll be running around Tottenham with our willies hanging out… singing I’ve got a foreskin, haven’t you,” can be heard on a video that has emerged.

The West Ham fans can be seen laughing and smiling at the gentleman as he is walking to his seat.

A West Ham United spokesperson said: “West Ham United is appalled by the contents of the video circulating on social media and condemn the behaviour of the individuals involved.”

“The club is liaising with the airline and relevant authorities to identify the individuals.”

“We continue to be unequivocal in our stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.”

“Any individuals identified will be issued with an indefinite ban from the club. Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we do not welcome any individuals who do not share those values.”

Tottenham has dealt with anti-Semitism for a large portion of its history.

The club originates from North East London which has a large Jewish community with lots of people practising the faith.

Despite this, in the present day, West Ham has no more of a Jewish following than other clubs from London.